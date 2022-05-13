How to identify and control harmful invasive plants, both terrestrial and aquatic

From purple loosestrife to Japanese knotweed, non-native plants threaten habitat and outcompete native plants all over Maine. We’ll hear about Maine’s updated “Do Not Sell” list of invasives, and we’ll talk about the threats caused by aquatic invasive plants, like Hydrilla. And our panelists will answer questions about identifying and controlling invasive plants in your surroundings.

Panelists: Gary Fish, state horticulturist, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

John McPhedran, biologist, Invasive Aquatic Species Program, Maine Department of Environmental Protection

VIP Caller:

Jan Ames Santerre, Project Canopy Coordinator, Maine Forest Service

