A new book features essays by Maine writers about the role food plays in our lives and memories

A new book about food and memories, Breaking Bread, highlights essays by Maine writers, cookbook authors, cultural leaders and other voices. We talk with the book’s co-editors and a few of the almost 70 contributors to hear a sampling of the complicated relationships we have with food, and the food memories that mark our lives. Breaking Bread raises funds for the nonprofit Blue Angel, which aims to help end hunger in Maine.

Panelists:

Debra Spark, author, journalist, professor of English, Colby College; co-editor of Breaking Bread

Deborah Joy Corey, author, founder of Blue Angel; co-editor of Breaking Bread

VIP Callers:

Margaret Hathaway, writer, farmer, co-editor of the Maine Bicentennial Community Cookbook

Donna Loring, writer, broadcaster, served as Maine’s Senior Advisor on Tribal Affairs

Melissa Coleman, travel writer, author about the back-to-the-land movement

Gregory Brown, author, book review writer

