Maine Calling

Former teacher combats political misinformation with nonpartisan facts about democracy

Published June 14, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Shannon McMahon is a former high school government and law teacher who is on a mission to combat political misinformation by sharing non-partisan facts about the US government and democracy. Her Instagram account has more than 900,000 followers. She’s been able to get people who often have very opposite political views to have reasonable, rational conversations. She’ll tell us how she does it. This is part of our series of shows about misinformation and distrust.

Panelist:
Shannon McMahon, educator, host of the podcast "Sharon Says So"; workshop leader. Click here to visit her website.

