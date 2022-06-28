© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

The youth mental health crisis, how it's affecting Maine's young people, and what can be done to help

Published June 28, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
A growing number of young people are struggling with mental health challenges, from eating disorders to anxiety to depression. The pandemic has only made things worse. More than a third of high school students experienced poor mental health during the pandemic. We’ll talk with experts about the causes of this nationwide crisis, what’s happening in Maine, and how to help.

Panelists:
Kristel Thyrring, director, Youth Mental Health Programs, NAMI Maine
Akouvi Komedja, rising freshman, Orono High School; Student Cabinet member, Maine Department of Education
Bear Shea, social worker; mental health / school counselor specialist, Office of School and Student Supports, Maine Department of Education
VIP Caller:
Marena Koenka, teen text support specialist, In Our Own Voice speaker, NAMI Maine 11:15
Kristy Ouellette, extension professor, 4-H Youth Development, Androscoggin & Sagadahoc counties, University of Maine Cooperative Extension 11:30
Maddie Gray, student 11:35

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
