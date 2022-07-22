© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Detective and social media star Tim Cotton discusses his career, retirement—and the Duck of Justice

Published July 22, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Bangor Daily News
/

Tim Cotton is known far and wide as "TC"— the voice of the Bangor Police Department's viral and funny Facebook posts as well as two humorous books. TC retired from law enforcement last month, but in the 11th hour, agreed to stay with the Bangor Police Department part-time, as "unsworn Social Media Manager." We talk with TC about his wildly popular Facebook posts, the Duck of Justice, “Got Warrants,” life-coaching and more.

Tim Cotton, former detective lieutenant, commander of criminal investigations, Bangor Police Department; author, social media personality

