Why invasive green crabs threaten the ecosystem and ways to make use of them
Record-numbers of invasive green crabs are overwhelming Maine’s coastal ecosystem and threatening the state’s fisheries. We’ll learn what’s being done to reduce their population, and to develop markets for their harvest—including new ways to cook and eat green crabs, bait, and bioplastics.
Panelists:
Heidi Leighton, biologist, Maine Department of Marine Resource
Marissa McMahon, director of fisheries, Manomet
Ali Waks Adams, consulting chef based in Brunswick; board member chef, Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program
VIP Callers:
Mike Masi, fisherman, Southern Maine Sustainable Shellfish, based in York
Oliver Stokes Curtis, artist, author and illustrator of How to Eat Green Crab, which he wrote while participating in the Telling Room’s Emerging Young Authors program
Resources:
Maine Public Radio, Ari Snider (June 17, 2022) - Green Crabs