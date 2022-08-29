How carbon sequestration in Maine can help slow climate change

This show is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date August 8, 2022); no calls will be taken.

Carbon sequestration is one of the most promising ways to reduce global climate change by capturing and storing the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. We’ll learn about effective approaches to carbon sequestration in Maine, from forests to marine to agriculture.

Panelists:

Beverly Johnson, chair and professor, Department of Earth and Climate Sciences, Director of the Environmental Geochemistry Laboratory, Bates College

Ivan Fernandez, distinguished Maine professor, School of Forest Resources, Climate Change Institute, and School of Food and Agriculture, University of Maine,

VIP callers:

Tom Doak, licensed professional forester, executive director, Maine Woodland Owners; former Director of the Maine Forest Service; served on the Natural and Working Lands Working Group, Maine Climate Council

Marty Odlin, engineer,; CEO, Running Tide; fourth-generation commercial fisherman

Sarah Simon, climate resilience specialist, Maine Farmland Trust

