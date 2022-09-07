© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

Maine's role in the future of the global seaweed industry

Published September 7, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
2329976972_64b7963c97_o.jpg
https://www.flickr.com/photos/24610916@N07/
/

We discuss the future of the global seaweed industry, and Maine’s leading role in it, to coincide with the first international seaweed conference hosted in the U.S., Seagriculture, taking place in Portland on September 7 & 8. Experts will cover top issues, from seaweed’s role in climate action to innovations in seaweed farming to broader uses of seaweed as food, fuel and other products.

Panelists:
Nichole Price, senior research scientist & marine ecologist, Bigelow Lab for Ocean Sciences
Jaclyn Robidoux, marine extension associate, Maine Sea Grant, University of Maine

VIP Callers:
Job Schipper, SWD Connectors, a seaweed consultancy based in The Netherlands
Jesse Baines, chief marketing officer, Atlantic Sea Farms
Jessica Chalmers, president, Everything Seaweed
Mitchell Lench, CEO, Ocean’s Balance

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han