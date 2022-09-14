© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

What to know about electric vehicles and how to use them in Maine

Published September 14, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
electric vehicle Patty Wight.jpg
Patty Wight / Maine Public
/

A recent survey of electric vehicle owners in all 16 of Maine’s counties found that the majority of EV owners would recommend to their neighbors that they consider purchasing an EV. There are now more than five times as many electric vehicles on the road in Maine than in 2018, and respondents said they found that electric vehicle charging is becoming more convenient. We’ll discuss the EV outlook for Maine in light of Maine’s Climate Action Plan and the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act.

Panelists:
Joyce Taylor, chief engineer, Maine Department of Transportation
Amalia Siegel, program manager, Electric Vehicle Initiatives, Efficiency Maine
Josh Caldwell, Climate and Clean Energy Outreach, Natural Resources Council of Maine

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith