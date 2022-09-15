© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Fall bird migration and rare bird sightings in Maine

Published September 15, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
The fall bird migration has begun so it's a great time to get outside and see birds on their way to their wintering areas. We'll talk with bird experts about what to look for -- and hear about recent rare sightings.

Panelists:
Doug Hitchcox, staff naturalist, Maine Audubon
Derek Lovitch, co-owner Freeport Wild Bird Supply; birdwatching guide; author of Maine guide books on birding

VIP Caller:
Kelsey M. Sullivan, wildlife biologist, Migratory and Upland Game Bird Program, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife
Marion Sprague, coordinator, Maine Young Birders Club; master naturalist

