© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

A new book describes how food-centric utopian movements have shaped places like Maine

Published September 23, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Maine Calling Social Media templates.jpg
https://godine.com/book/foodtopia/ / Maine Public
/

To mark the beginning of the Common Ground fair, we speak with the author of Foodtopia. It’s the story of five back-to-the-land movements, from 1840 to present day, when large numbers of utopian-minded people in the United States took action to establish small-scale farming as an alternative to mainstream agriculture.

Panelists:
Margot Anne Kelley, author, Foodtopia; former American literature professor, editor, and community development leader

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith