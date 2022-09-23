A new book describes how food-centric utopian movements have shaped places like Maine

To mark the beginning of the Common Ground fair, we speak with the author of Foodtopia. It’s the story of five back-to-the-land movements, from 1840 to present day, when large numbers of utopian-minded people in the United States took action to establish small-scale farming as an alternative to mainstream agriculture.

Panelists:

Margot Anne Kelley, author, Foodtopia; former American literature professor, editor, and community development leader