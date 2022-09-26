Maine CDC director Nirav Shah addresses the state of the pandemic, boosters, flu and more

Maine CDC director Nirav Shah addresses President Biden's recent statement that "the pandemic is over" and offers his assessment of Covid-19 cases in Maine. He'll talk about the newest booster, virus variants, and whether new Covid surges are likely in the months ahead. He'll also discuss other public health concerns, including the flu, polio and monkeypox.

Panelist:

Dr. Nirav Shah, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention