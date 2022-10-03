© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

How resilience can help in the face of depression & anxiety

Published October 3, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
13961835433_6c379f0a55_o.jpg
https://www.flickr.com/photos/123719211@N02/
/

Even without the pandemic, depression and anxiety have been on the rise among Americans of all ages. We discuss how resilience can help alleviate these mental health challenges. This is part of our yearlong series of shows about being resilient during difficult times.

Panelists:
Amy Wood, psychologist, executive coach
Allegra Hirsh-Wright, licensed clinical social worker, Maine Behavioral Healthcare

VIP Caller:
Greg Marley, licensed clinical social worker; director of suicide prevention, NAMI Maine

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han