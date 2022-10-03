How resilience can help in the face of depression & anxiety

Even without the pandemic, depression and anxiety have been on the rise among Americans of all ages. We discuss how resilience can help alleviate these mental health challenges. This is part of our yearlong series of shows about being resilient during difficult times.

Panelists:

Amy Wood, psychologist, executive coach

Allegra Hirsh-Wright, licensed clinical social worker, Maine Behavioral Healthcare

VIP Caller:

Greg Marley, licensed clinical social worker; director of suicide prevention, NAMI Maine

