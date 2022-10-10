Author Morgan Talty discusses his new book, his writing, and growing up Penobscot in Maine

A conversation with author Morgan Talty about his new book, Night of the Living Rez. Last month Talty was the guest on the Maine Public All Books Considered book club. We listen back to that conversation where he reflects on his experiences growing up as a citizen of the Penobscot Indian Nation. The collection of stories has earned national accolades.

Panelist:

Morgan Talty, author of story collection Night of the Living Rez; assistant professor of English in Creative Writing and Native American and Contemporary Literature, University of Maine - Orono; faculty, Stonecoast MFA in creative writing; Institute of American Indian Arts; grew up on the Penobscot Nation