The legacy of Maine statesman Edmund Muskie, including the Clean Water Act that passed 50 years ago

In his long career in public service, Edmund Muskie’s was best known for his leadership on environmental issues, including the Clean Water Act—which was passed 50 years ago this week. We’ll discuss the legacy of this Maine statesman, including his life and impact in Maine, his achievements as U.S. Senator and Secretary of State, and his bid to become President.

Panelists:

Pat Webber, director, Edmund S. Muskie Archives & Special Collections Library, Bates College

Matthew Scott, aquatic biologist, emeritus, and scientist with the American Fisheries Society; he created the Maine Lakes Division and biological program for Maine DEP in 1970; founder of the Volunteer Lake Monitoring Program

Doug Rooks, journalist, author, focused on government and politics

