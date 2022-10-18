The history and impact of the Clean Water Act since its passage 50 years ago

Fifty years ago, the passage of the Clean Water Act aimed to prevent and reduce pollution in our nation’s waters and to set wastewater standards. Maine’s Senator Edmund Muskie, along with many of our state environmental leaders, played vital roles in ensuring the success of this landmark legislation. We’ll learn about what led to the Clean Water Act, and what its impact has been in Maine over the past half century.

Panelists:

John Banks, former director of natural resources for the Penobscot Indian Nation

David Courtemanch, freshwater science & policy analyst, The Nature Conservancy of Maine; former director of the division of environmental assessment, Maine Department of Environmental Protection; he developed many of Maine’s water quality standards

Willie Grenier, retired teacher, active member of Kennebec Trout Unlimited; lifelong interest in clean water issues

