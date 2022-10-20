An exploration of ragtime, including Maine musician Glenn Jenks

This weekend marks the return of the Glenn Jenks Ragtime Revue. Our panel will discuss ragtime music, and the contributions of the late composer and pianist Glenn Jenks. Jenks was a founding member and respected figure of several Ragtime Festivals for over three decades, and producer of the annual “Harvest Ragtime Revue” at the Camden Opera House in Camden, as well as the “New Vaudeville Revival.”

Panelists:

Edward A Berlin, leading authority and researcher on the life and music of Scott Joplin

Stephen Costanza, award-winning children's book author; his latest book, King of Ragtime: The Story of Scott Joplin, recently won the Golden Kite Book Award

Aaron Robinson, Maine composer and pianist; host of The Revue

VIP Caller:

Erin Chenard, opera singer