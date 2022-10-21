© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Political Pulse: Maine Public reporters analyze the latest election developments and other news

Published October 21, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT
Maine Public’s Political Pulse team—reporters Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller—joins us to discuss the latest news from the campaign trail and the political landscape in Maine and beyond. This program is part of our Your Vote 2022 election coverage.

Panelists:
Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent, Maine Public
Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public

VIP Callers:
Penelope Overton, staff writer, Portland Press Herald

Maine Calling
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
