The history and reasons for superstitions, and some common ones in Maine

Do you find yourself knocking on wood to make sure something bad doesn't come true? We'll talk about the superstitions that we believe in—and why—and which ones are prevalent in Maine. Maritime superstitions, in particular, have been part of Maine's history. Remember to always put a coin under the mast!

Panelists:

Jamie Rice, deputy director, Maine Historical Society

Dr. Pauleena MacDougall, former director, Maine Folklife Center; faculty associate, anthropology, University of Maine

VIP Caller:

Cipperly A. Good, curator of maritime history, Penobscot Marine Museum

