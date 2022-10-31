The history and reasons for superstitions, and some common ones in Maine
Do you find yourself knocking on wood to make sure something bad doesn't come true? We'll talk about the superstitions that we believe in—and why—and which ones are prevalent in Maine. Maritime superstitions, in particular, have been part of Maine's history. Remember to always put a coin under the mast!
Panelists:
Jamie Rice, deputy director, Maine Historical Society
Dr. Pauleena MacDougall, former director, Maine Folklife Center; faculty associate, anthropology, University of Maine
VIP Caller:
Cipperly A. Good, curator of maritime history, Penobscot Marine Museum