Maine Calling

How Election Day is proceeding around the state—plus issues that matter to young Mainers from immigrant communities

Published November 8, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
We talk with Maine’s Secretary of State and League of Women Voters to find out how the election process is going. We’ll also hear from young Mainers from immigrant communities on the issues that matter most to them this election cycle.

Panelists:
Shenna Bellows, Maine Secretary of State
Anna Kellar, executive director, League of Women Voters of Maine

VIP Callers:
Anita Crofts, non-partisan volunteer election observer
Miles Brautigam, program coordinator, Connecting Communities, Maine Public

