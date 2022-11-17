The debate over whether to lift the ban on Sunday hunting in Maine
The question of whether or not to allow hunting on Sundays in Maine has been debated since the practice was banned more than a century ago. Now a lawsuit refers to the new Right to Food amendment to Maine’s Constitution as a reason to lift the ban. We’ll discuss this complicated issue, and hear some of the reasons for and against the Sunday hunting ban.
Panelists:
Jared Bornstein, executive director, Maine Hunters United for Sunday Hunting
Tom Doak, executive director, Maine Woodland Owners