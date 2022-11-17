© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

The debate over whether to lift the ban on Sunday hunting in Maine

Published November 17, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN
The question of whether or not to allow hunting on Sundays in Maine has been debated since the practice was banned more than a century ago. Now a lawsuit refers to the new Right to Food amendment to Maine’s Constitution as a reason to lift the ban. We’ll discuss this complicated issue, and hear some of the reasons for and against the Sunday hunting ban.

Panelists:
Jared Bornstein, executive director, Maine Hunters United for Sunday Hunting
Tom Doak, executive director, Maine Woodland Owners

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
