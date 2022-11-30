The constant threat of shootings and the impacts that has on society

The recent threat of school shootings in Maine, as well as the relentless news of shootings all across the country, raises the question: How do we cope with constant feelings of threat and trauma? We’ll discuss what happens within school communities once there’s a threat of a shooting, and—more broadly—what the psychological impacts are on the general public, and how to cope with those emotions.

Panelists:

Karen Barnes, behavioral threat assessment / mental health coordinator, Maine School Safety Center, Maine Department of Education

Michael Burman, professor of psychology, academic director, School of Social and Behavioral Sciences, University of New England

Bear Shea, licensed clinical social worker; school counseling specialist, Maine Department of Education; coordinates the Climate, Culture and Resilience team in the Office of School and Student Supports

VIP Caller:

Melissa Condon, coordinator, School Emergency Management, Maine School Safety Center, Maine Department of Education

Camilla Shannon, board chair, Maine Gun Safety Coalition