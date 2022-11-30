© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

The constant threat of shootings and the impacts that has on society

Published November 30, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP
The recent threat of school shootings in Maine, as well as the relentless news of shootings all across the country, raises the question: How do we cope with constant feelings of threat and trauma? We’ll discuss what happens within school communities once there’s a threat of a shooting, and—more broadly—what the psychological impacts are on the general public, and how to cope with those emotions.

Panelists:
Karen Barnes, behavioral threat assessment / mental health coordinator, Maine School Safety Center, Maine Department of Education
Michael Burman, professor of psychology, academic director, School of Social and Behavioral Sciences, University of New England
Bear Shea, licensed clinical social worker; school counseling specialist, Maine Department of Education; coordinates the Climate, Culture and Resilience team in the Office of School and Student Supports

VIP Caller:
Melissa Condon, coordinator, School Emergency Management, Maine School Safety Center, Maine Department of Education
Camilla Shannon, board chair, Maine Gun Safety Coalition

