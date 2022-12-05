The importance of soil in our lives and for the health of the planet
Soil is where food begins, water gets filtered, carbon is stored, and so much more. However, like oil and gas, it's a finite resource. We’ll learn about the different types of soil in Maine and about its vital role in our lives and the health of the planet.
Panelists:
Ivan Fernandez, soil scientist; distinguished Maine professor, Climate Change Institute & School of Forest Resources, University of Maine
Sarah Simon, climate resilience specialist, Maine Farmland Trust
Tom Gordon, conservation specialist, Commissioner's Office, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry
VIP Caller:
Rep. Chellie Pingree, representing Maine's 1st Congressional District; chair, of House Subcommittee on Interior and the Environment; also sits on House Agriculture Committee