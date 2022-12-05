© 2022 Maine Public
The importance of soil in our lives and for the health of the planet

Published December 5, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
Soil is where food begins, water gets filtered, carbon is stored, and so much more. However, like oil and gas, it's a finite resource. We’ll learn about the different types of soil in Maine and about its vital role in our lives and the health of the planet.

Panelists:
Ivan Fernandez, soil scientist; distinguished Maine professor, Climate Change Institute & School of Forest Resources, University of Maine
Sarah Simon, climate resilience specialist, Maine Farmland Trust
Tom Gordon, conservation specialist, Commissioner's Office, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry
VIP Caller:
Rep. Chellie Pingree, representing Maine's 1st Congressional District; chair, of House Subcommittee on Interior and the Environment; also sits on House Agriculture Committee

