Ceramics, pottery and the art of clay in Maine

Maine is home to ceramic artists known for everything from functional mugs to sculptures and fine art. These clay creations can be found in shops, galleries and museums all across the state. One Maine ceramacist is featured in the PBS series Craft in America (new episodes premiere Dec 16). We’ll learn about the world of ceramic arts in Maine, and where to view or buy pottery items this season.

Panelists:

Ayumi Horie, full-time studio potter based in Portland; received Crafts Artist Award from Maine Crafts Association; featured in PBS Craft in America series; 2015 Distinguished Artist in Craft, United States Artists; board president, Haystack Mountain School of Crafts

Lynn Duryea, professor emerita of art, Appalachian State University; full-time studio artist based in South Portland and Deer Isle; founding trustee, Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts

Kari Radasch, potter based in Westbrook; teaches at the Maine College of Art; was an NCECA Emerging Artist and the first potter awarded the Evelyn Shapiro Fellowship at The Clay Studio in Philadelphia