Why public trust in science has declined, and how that trust can be re-gained

It became clearer than ever during the Covid pandemic - trust in science is on the decline. A 2022 study by the Pew Research Center show only 29% of U.S. adults say they have a great deal of confidence in medical scientists to act in the best interests of the public, down from 40% who said this in November 2020. This is also evident in public distrust of information about climate change. We’ll learn how scientists aim to build trust and foster better communication about research and data – and how science is ever-evolving.

Panelists:

Janet Duffy-Anderson, chief scientific officer, Gulf of Maine Research Institute

Ellen Peters, Philip H. Knight chair and professor; director, Center for Science Communication Research, University of Oregon

