© 2022 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Maine Public's Political Pulse team and local news editors discuss the top stories of 2022

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published December 22, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
gettyimages-1331108809-612x612.jpeg
pop_jop/Getty Images
/
Calendar 2022 - color vector illustration. Week starts on Sunday

Maine Public’s Political Pulse team returns to recap the year in Maine politics. We’ll also hear from the editorial page editors of the Portland Press Herald and Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel newspapers to discuss the top news of 2022 in Maine.

Panelists (first block):
Steve Mistler, chief politics and government correspondent, Maine Public Radio
Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public Radio

Panelists (second & third blocks):
Siobhan Brett, opinion editor, Portland Press Herald / Maine Sunday Telegram
Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal / Morning Sentinel

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith