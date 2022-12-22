Maine Public's Political Pulse team and local news editors discuss the top stories of 2022

Maine Public’s Political Pulse team returns to recap the year in Maine politics. We’ll also hear from the editorial page editors of the Portland Press Herald and Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel newspapers to discuss the top news of 2022 in Maine.

Panelists (first block):

Steve Mistler, chief politics and government correspondent, Maine Public Radio

Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public Radio

Panelists (second & third blocks):

Siobhan Brett, opinion editor, Portland Press Herald / Maine Sunday Telegram

Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal / Morning Sentinel

