Finding common ground: What can we all agree on?

In these polarized times, how do we find common ground? Instead of focusing on opposing sides, we examine the importance of what’s in between. We’ll talk about the areas that most everyone can agree upon, and how it can benefit society to acknowledge that people have certain universal goals and priorities.

Panelists:

Judith Rosenbaum, chair and associate professor, Department of Communication and Journalism, University of Maine

Reza Jalali, author, activist, educator; executive director, Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center

Tom Rainey, executive director, Maine Center for Entrepreneurs

VIP Caller:

Caty DuDevoir, third-year student at University of Maine studying anthropology and journalism; news editor for student-run media outlet Maine Campus Media