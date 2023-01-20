Sled dog racing and recreational dog sledding in Maine
For hundreds of years, people in Maine have traveled across the snow by having teams of sled dogs pull them along. Today, dog sledding can be a fun recreational experience – or an exciting sport. We’ll learn about sled dog races, such as the famous CanAm Crown International in Fort Kent. And we’ll find out how to go on a guided sled dog adventure.
Panelists:
Dennis Cyr, president, Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races; involved in sled dog racing for more than 25 years
Alex Therriault, owner, Ultimate Dog Sledding Experience; champion sled dog racer
Sarah Garland, business partner, Ultimate Dog Sledding Experience