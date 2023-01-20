© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Sled dog racing and recreational dog sledding in Maine

By Cindy Han
Published January 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
For hundreds of years, people in Maine have traveled across the snow by having teams of sled dogs pull them along. Today, dog sledding can be a fun recreational experience – or an exciting sport. We’ll learn about sled dog races, such as the famous CanAm Crown International in Fort Kent. And we’ll find out how to go on a guided sled dog adventure.

Panelists:
Dennis Cyr, president, Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races; involved in sled dog racing for more than 25 years
Alex Therriault, owner, Ultimate Dog Sledding Experience; champion sled dog racer
Sarah Garland, business partner, Ultimate Dog Sledding Experience

Maine Calling
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han