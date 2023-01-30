How Artificial Intelligence is being used in Maine, and the potential harms and benefits of AI to society

Artificial intelligence touches our lives in many ways, from Netflix’s personal recommendation algorithm, to robotic home devices, to programs that can write college essays. We’ll learn about the new developments and why some fear what AI might lead to, but we’ll also hear how AI has the vast potential to benefit society. We will also discuss a new report that details how AI is being used in Maine.

Panelists:

Amanda Stent, director, Davis Institute for AI, Colby College

Fernando Nascimento, assistant professor in digital and computational studies, Bowdoin College

VIP Callers:

Mark Wagy, senior data scientist and manager, AI Solutions Hub at the Institute for Experiential AI, Northeastern University; part-time faculty, Applied Machine Intelligence program, Roux Institute

Dr. Dan Nigrin, chief information officer, MaineHealth; assistant professor, Tufts University School of Medicine

Nick Record, director, Tandy Center for Ocean Forecasting, Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences

Aaron Weiskittel, professor of forest biometrics and modeling, Irving Chair of Forest Ecosystem Management, University of Maine; director, Center for Advanced Forestry Systems and the Center for Research on Sustainable Forests, University of Maine

Resources:

The State of AI in Maine - conference and report

Anna Fiorentino - editorial director / lead writer for The State of AI in Maine