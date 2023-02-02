Winter birding, rare sightings, and update on the Maine Bird Atlas

Just because it’s cold out doesn’t mean the birds are all gone— in fact, Maine is home to 191 winter bird species. We’ll learn what to look for this time of year and hear about some of the recent rare sightings. We’ll also find out how the Maine Bird Atlas is shaping up, and how volunteer bird observers can still contribute to the atlas—if they hurry!

Panelists:

Adrienne Leppold, wildlife biologist; director, Maine Bird Atlas, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife

Doug Hitchcox, staff naturalist, Maine Audubon

