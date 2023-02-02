© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Winter birding, rare sightings, and update on the Maine Bird Atlas

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published February 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
20180105_GFAC-winterbirds-AvdA_020.jpeg
https://maineaudubon.org/news/backyard-bird-of-the-month-for-february-american-tree-sparrow/
/

Just because it’s cold out doesn’t mean the birds are all gone— in fact, Maine is home to 191 winter bird species. We’ll learn what to look for this time of year and hear about some of the recent rare sightings. We’ll also find out how the Maine Bird Atlas is shaping up, and how volunteer bird observers can still contribute to the atlas—if they hurry!

Panelists:
Adrienne Leppold, wildlife biologist; director, Maine Bird Atlas, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife
Doug Hitchcox, staff naturalist, Maine Audubon

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han