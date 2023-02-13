Maine as a wedding destination, what that means for the economy, and what trends and options are out there
We find out how Maine’s wedding industry is doing after a few years of pandemic impacts. We’ll also talk about the latest wedding trends, interesting wedding alternatives, and what makes Maine a popular wedding destination.
Panelists:
Reuben Bell, editor, Real Maine Weddings magazine; Maine Chapter, National Association of Catering and Events
Sarah Maurer, co-owner, Stone Cove Catering
VIP Callers:
Steve Lyons, director, Maine Office of Tourism
Misty Coolidge, owner/operator, Coolidge Family Farms
Fausto Pifferer, co-founder, Blue Elephant Events and Catering; founding member, Maine Chapter, National Association of Catering and Events
Tara Price, co-owner, Firefly Wedding Chapel in Kittery