Maine as a wedding destination, what that means for the economy, and what trends and options are out there

We find out how Maine’s wedding industry is doing after a few years of pandemic impacts. We’ll also talk about the latest wedding trends, interesting wedding alternatives, and what makes Maine a popular wedding destination.

Panelists:

Reuben Bell, editor, Real Maine Weddings magazine; Maine Chapter, National Association of Catering and Events

Sarah Maurer, co-owner, Stone Cove Catering

VIP Callers:

Steve Lyons, director, Maine Office of Tourism

Misty Coolidge, owner/operator, Coolidge Family Farms

Fausto Pifferer, co-founder, Blue Elephant Events and Catering; founding member, Maine Chapter, National Association of Catering and Events

Tara Price, co-owner, Firefly Wedding Chapel in Kittery