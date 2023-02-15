How Cornelia "Fly Rod Crosby" became a legendary outdoorswoman and the first Maine Registered Guide

Back in the late 1800s, Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby was widely recognized for her fly fishing and her writing. She promoted outdoor activities in Maine and was the first Registered Maine Guide. Her contributions will be honored with a statue at the state Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife headquarters this month. We’ll discuss the unconventional life and lasting impact of Maine’s pioneering outdoorswoman.

Panelists:

Earle Shettleworth, Maine State Historian

VIP Callers:

Bonnie Holding, longtime Master Maine Guide, fly angler and guide; retired from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife; program coordinator, Maine Casting For Recovery