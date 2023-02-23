© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
The impact that President Carter had on the nation and on Maine during his lifetime of public service

By Jennifer Rooks
Published February 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
With the news that former President Jimmy Carter has entered hospice care, our panel discusses his lifetime of public service, his post-presidency work, his impact on Maine, and what he was like as a person.

Panelists:
David Hales, past president, College of the Atlantic; longtime environmental policy leader; diplomat; served in the Carter Administration as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Interior
Andrew Rudalevige, chair, Department of Government and Legal Studies, Bowdoin College

VIP Callers:
Harold Pachios, attorney, founding partner, Preti Flaherty; past chairman of the Maine Democratic Committee; served in the Johnson Administration and in many other top federal positions over the decades

