The impact that President Carter had on the nation and on Maine during his lifetime of public service
With the news that former President Jimmy Carter has entered hospice care, our panel discusses his lifetime of public service, his post-presidency work, his impact on Maine, and what he was like as a person.
Panelists:
David Hales, past president, College of the Atlantic; longtime environmental policy leader; diplomat; served in the Carter Administration as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Interior
Andrew Rudalevige, chair, Department of Government and Legal Studies, Bowdoin College
VIP Callers:
Harold Pachios, attorney, founding partner, Preti Flaherty; past chairman of the Maine Democratic Committee; served in the Johnson Administration and in many other top federal positions over the decades