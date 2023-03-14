© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

What to know about the efforts to restore parole in Maine

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published March 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Handcuffs danging in front of an older American flag
Maine was the first state to abolish parole in 1976, as part of the “tough on crime” stance of that time. A new bill aims to restore parole in Maine. We’ll learn how parole works, and hear from both sides of this issue: those who support reintegration of incarcerated people into the community  and those who are concerned about the impacts on victims and their families.

Panelists:
Arthur Jones, consultant specializing in criminal justice; former corrections administrator and parole commissioner in New Jersey
Randy Liberty, Commissioner, Maine Department of Corrections

VIP callers:
Charlotte Warren, former State Representative, social worker, consultant
Joanna Stokinger, former victim advocate for the Office of the Attorney General of Maine, and also for the Maine Department of Corrections
Felicity Ferrell, mother of son who was murdered; supports restoration of parole
Francine Garland Stark, executive director, Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
