What to know about the efforts to restore parole in Maine

Maine was the first state to abolish parole in 1976, as part of the “tough on crime” stance of that time. A new bill aims to restore parole in Maine. We’ll learn how parole works, and hear from both sides of this issue: those who support reintegration of incarcerated people into the community and those who are concerned about the impacts on victims and their families.

Panelists:

Arthur Jones, consultant specializing in criminal justice; former corrections administrator and parole commissioner in New Jersey

Randy Liberty, Commissioner, Maine Department of Corrections

VIP callers:

Charlotte Warren, former State Representative, social worker, consultant

Joanna Stokinger, former victim advocate for the Office of the Attorney General of Maine, and also for the Maine Department of Corrections

Felicity Ferrell, mother of son who was murdered; supports restoration of parole

Francine Garland Stark, executive director, Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence

