How to deal with invasive and harmful browntail moths this time of year

In communities all across Maine, browntail moths have been overwintering on tree branches and other surfaces. They’ll emerge from their winter webs in April. Statewide efforts and funding aim to stem the spread of these invasive pests. We’ll learn about the harm these creatures cause to forests and humans, what to watch for, and how to help reduce infestations.

Panelists:

Allison Kanoti, state entomologist, Maine Forest Service

Tom Schmeelk, forest entomologist, Maine Forest Service

VIP callers:

Lynne Holland, horticulture and social media professional, University of Maine Cooperative Extension

Allison Hepler, State Representative, sponsor of “LD 1929, An Act To Provide Assistance to Areas Severely Infested with Browntail Moths”

Megan Porter, public health educator, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention

