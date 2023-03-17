© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
How to deal with invasive and harmful browntail moths this time of year

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published March 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
A hand hold a stick from which dangles a browntail moth tent - a mass of browntail moth caterpillars are emerging from it
In communities all across Maine, browntail moths have been overwintering on tree branches and other surfaces. They’ll emerge from their winter webs in April. Statewide efforts and funding aim to stem the spread of these invasive pests. We’ll learn about the harm these creatures cause to forests and humans, what to watch for, and how to help reduce infestations.

Panelists:
Allison Kanoti, state entomologist, Maine Forest Service
Tom Schmeelk, forest entomologist, Maine Forest Service

VIP callers:
Lynne Holland, horticulture and social media professional, University of Maine Cooperative Extension
Allison Hepler, State Representative, sponsor of “LD 1929, An Act To Provide Assistance to Areas Severely Infested with Browntail Moths”
Megan Porter, public health educator, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention

