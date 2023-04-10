How studying phenology reveals the impacts of climate change on nature's cycles

For the first day of spring, we discuss the field of phenology—studying the signs of the seasons. Scientists in Maine analyze how natural phenomena, such as the life cycles of plants and animals, respond to seasonal cues. We’ll learn what to look for in nature this time of year, and how climate change is affecting the timing of natural events.

Panelists:

Beth Bisson, associate director, Maine Sea Grant College Program, University of Maine; coordinator for Signs of the Seasons program

Ellen Denny, monitoring design & data coordinator, USA National Phenology Network, University of Arizona; she’s based in Maine

Nat Wheelwright, naturalist, biologist; retired professor of natural sciences at Bowdoin College; co-author of The Naturalist’s Notebook and creator of Nature Moments video series

VIP Callers:

Janet Duffy-Anderson, fisheries biologist, marine ecologist; Chief Scientific Officer, Gulf of Maine Research Institute

David Lamon, manager, Field’s Pond Audubon Center, Maine Audubon

Resources:

Signs of the Seasons - upcoming trainings

USA National Phenology Network - Nature's Notebook observation program

Phenology Week Mar 20-24 events