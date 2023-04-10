© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

How studying phenology reveals the impacts of climate change on nature's cycles

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published April 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
For the first day of spring, we discuss the field of phenology—studying the signs of the seasons. Scientists in Maine analyze how natural phenomena, such as the life cycles of plants and animals, respond to seasonal cues. We’ll learn what to look for in nature this time of year, and how climate change is affecting the timing of natural events.

Panelists:
Beth Bisson, associate director, Maine Sea Grant College Program, University of Maine; coordinator for Signs of the Seasons program
Ellen Denny, monitoring design & data coordinator, USA National Phenology Network, University of Arizona; she’s based in Maine
Nat Wheelwright, naturalist, biologist; retired professor of natural sciences at Bowdoin College; co-author of The Naturalist’s Notebook and creator of Nature Moments video series

VIP Callers:
Janet Duffy-Anderson, fisheries biologist, marine ecologist; Chief Scientific Officer, Gulf of Maine Research Institute
David Lamon, manager, Field’s Pond Audubon Center, Maine Audubon

Resources:
Signs of the Seasons - upcoming trainings
USA National Phenology Network - Nature's Notebook observation program
Phenology Week Mar 20-24 events

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
