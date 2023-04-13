The growth of biomedical research and education in Maine

Maine is home to a range of scientists and institutions that are conducting biomedical research in areas ranging from tissue regeneration to treatment of infectious disease. We’ll learn about the role that biomedical research and education plays in strengthening Maine’s economy and contributing to a greater understanding of how to improve human health.

Panelists:

Hermann Haller, president, Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory

Clarissa Henry, professor of biological sciences, School of Biology and Ecology; director, Graduate School of Biomedical Science and Engineering, University of Maine

Aileen Huang Saad, associate professor, bioengineering; director of Life Science and Engineering Programs, Roux Institute

VIP callers:

Liz Jacobs, vice president for research, MaineHealth Institute for Research

Stephen Pelsue, discovery manager, Maine Molecular Quality Controls

Mike McKernan, director of government and community relations in Maine, The Jackson Laboratory