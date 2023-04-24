Next-generation leaders from Wabanaki nations discuss their work and goals

We talk with young people from Wabanaki communities who are leaders in different fields, from politics to the arts to environmental activism. They’ll discuss their work and goals, and how this new generation of Indigenous changemakers is taking action for a better society.

Panelists:

Nolan Altvater, Passamaquoddy from Sipayik; recent graduate from Harvard Graduate School of education; works for The Passamaquoddy Tribal Historic Preservation Office, Maine Coast Heritage Trust, and the Abbe museum

Osihkiyol (Zeke) Crofton-Macdonald, Houlton Band of Maliseets and the Oromocto First Nation in New Brunswick, Canada; serving as the Tribal Ambassador for the Houlton Band of Maliseets; board member, Wabanaki Alliance; Tribal Co-Commissioner for the Houlton Band on the Maine Indian Tribal State Commission

Frances Soctomah, Passamaquoddy; artist and basketmaker; co-director, Nibezun—an organization focused on healing, sustainability, connections and preservation of Wabanaki traditions

VIP Callers:

Morgan Talty, Penobscot; award-winning author, Night of the Living Rez; he teaches creative writing

Maulian Dana, Penobscot; first appointed Penobscot National Tribal Ambassador; activist

Sam St. John, Houlton Band of Maliseets; youngest person to serve on Maine Indian Tribal State Commission; worked for natural resources department

