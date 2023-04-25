Women journalists on the challenges of reporting in a time of disinformation and censorship

Award-winning Brazilian journalist Patricia Campos Mello, who was targeted on social media by former President Bolsonaro, and Maine Press Association Hall-of-Fame journalist Judith Meyer, join us to discuss the importance of a free press and how journalists deal with threats and intimidation.

Panelists:

Patrícia Campos Mello, award-winning journalist at Brazil’s Folha de São Paulo newspaper; has reported from more than 50 countries; author of a book about disinformation campaigns by populist leaders in Brazil, India and the US, intimidation of journalists and the erosion of freedom of the press; distinguished speaker, 12th annual Justice for Women Lecture Series (2023), University of Maine School of Law

Judith Meyer, executive editor, Sun Journal, Kennebec Journal and the Morning Sentinel; serves as vice president of the Maine Freedom of Information Coalition; member of the Right to Know Advisory Committee to the Legislature; New England Newspaper & Press Association Board of Directors; 2018 recipient of the Judith Vance Weld Brown Spirit of Journalism Award