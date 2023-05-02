© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

What can be done to protect wildlife from harm during road crossings in Maine

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published May 2, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT
Springtime brings out the wildlife in Maine—from frogs to turtles to mammals of all sizes—which inevitably leads to problems when they try to cross roadways. We’ll discuss what can be done to protect vulnerable creatures, and how infrastructure projects provide greater safety for both humans and animals.

Panelists:
Greg LeClair, coordinator, Maine Big Night; PhD Student, Ecology and Environmental Science, University of Maine; associate wildlife biologist
Sally Stockwell, director of conservation, Maine Audubon
Eric Ham, lead biologist and natural resources manager, Maine Department of Transportation

