What to know about ticks and vector-borne diseases, and how to protect yourself from them

As if Lyme disease weren’t enough of a problem, another tick-borne illness, babesiosis, is on the rise in Maine. We’ll learn about the outlook for the state’s tick population given the mild winter weather and climate change. Our experts will address how to prevent and treat the range of diseases caused by ticks, mosquitos and other vectors.

Panelists:

Chuck Lubelczyk, field biologist & vector ecologist, MaineHealth Institute for Research; adjunct faculty instructor, University of Southern Maine

Rob Smith, director, Division of Infectious Diseases, Maine Medical Center; MaineHealth Institute for Research Vector-Borne Disease Laboratory; specializing in internal medicine and infectious disease

Megan Porter, veterinarian, public health educator, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention

VIP Caller:

Griffin Dill, integrated pest management professional; coordinator, University of Maine Cooperative Extension Tick Lab.