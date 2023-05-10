© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

The sources of and threats to Maine's clean drinking water

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published May 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Maine’s drinking water is known for being among the cleanest in the country—and much of that is due to natural filtration from our state’s healthy forests and watersheds. We’ll learn about the sources of drinking water statewide, how it’s processed, and how it can be protected. We’ll also discuss challenges, from PFAS to aging structures, that threaten water quality in Maine.

Panelists:
Paul Thomas Hunt, environmental manager, Portland Water District
Amy Lachance, program manager, Drinking Water Program, Maine CDC
Brian Tarbuck, general manager, Greater Augusta Utility District

VIP Callers:
Karen Young, partnership director, Sebago Clean Waters
Rob Tod, founder, Allagash Brewing

