The sources of and threats to Maine's clean drinking water

Maine’s drinking water is known for being among the cleanest in the country—and much of that is due to natural filtration from our state’s healthy forests and watersheds. We’ll learn about the sources of drinking water statewide, how it’s processed, and how it can be protected. We’ll also discuss challenges, from PFAS to aging structures, that threaten water quality in Maine.

Panelists:

Paul Thomas Hunt, environmental manager, Portland Water District

Amy Lachance, program manager, Drinking Water Program, Maine CDC

Brian Tarbuck, general manager, Greater Augusta Utility District

VIP Callers:

Karen Young, partnership director, Sebago Clean Waters

Rob Tod, founder, Allagash Brewing

