Maine Calling

Wildlife species in Maine that are endangered or threatened and how to protect them

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published May 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Johanna James-Heinz / maine.gov
Endangered Species Day on May 19 calls attention to the many wildlife species in decline, often due to human threats—and also celebrates those species that are coming back due to conservation efforts. We learn about the fish, insects, birds, mammals, plants and other species that Maine scientists are most concerned about, as well as some success stories that are no longer endangered or threatened.

Panelists:
Nick Lund, advocacy and outreach manager, Maine Audubon
Alex Fish, endangered species coordinator, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife
VIP callers:
Justin Schlawin, ecologist, Maine Natural Areas Program, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry
Sean Ledwin, director, Searun Fisheries and Habitat Bureau, Maine Department of Marine Resources

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
