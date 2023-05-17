© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

What impacts do cruise ships have on Maine's economy, environment and local communities?

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published May 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Cruise ship season in Maine kicks off this month, bringing an influx of visitors to Maine. Last year, about 140,000 passengers visited Portland, and almost 300,000 visited Bar Harbor. We’ll discuss the positive and negative impacts of cruise ships in Maine, from boosts in tourism and the economy, to environmental harm, to disruption of local communities.

Panelists:
Sarah Flink, executive director, CruiseMaine
Lynn Tillotson, president & CEO, Greater Portland Convention & Visitors Bureau

VIP Callers:
Charles Sidman, citizen of Bar Harbor involved with effort to limit cruise ship passenger numbers
Kristi Bond, president of Association to Preserve and Protect Local Livelihoods; restaurant owner in Bar Harbor
Ivy Frignoca, Casco Baykeeper, Friends of Casco Bay
Rachel Sagiroglu, owner, Experience Maine and The Maker’s Galley on Commercial Street in Portland

