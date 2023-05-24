New farmers in Maine, the challenges they face, and resources for beginning farmers
As part of our year-long series on the changing face of Maine, we turn our attention to people who are new to farming in Maine. We explore who is turning to farming as a livelihood and why, what challenges they face, and what beginning farmers need to know.
Panelists:
Rhiannon Hampson, Maine state director, USDA rural development
Anne Martin, program coordinator, Boots-2-Bushels market garden program, University of Maine Cooperative Extension
Isabel Mullin, dairy farmer, Rustlewood Farm, Kittery
VIP callers:
Ryan Dennett, director, Farmer Programs, Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association
Muhidin Libah, executive director, Liberation Farms
Alicia Gaiero, owner/operator, Nauti Sisters Sea Farm, Yarmouth
Erica Berman, founder, Veggies to Table in Newcastle