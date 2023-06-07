© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
The rise in Black-owned businesses in Maine and how to support them

By Keith Shortall,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published June 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Attention to social justice for Black Americans grew in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. While some people took to the streets and joined protests, others focused on supporting Black-owned businesses. In Maine, this spirit fueled the formation of Black Owned Maine, which promotes Black business owners and their products and services. We talk with some of these entrepreneurs—and what it means to support their work. This show is part of our yearlong series on the changing face of Maine.

Panelists:
Rose Barboza, co-founder, Black Owned Maine; entrepreneur, activist
Genius Black (Jerry Edwards), co-founder, Black Owned Maine; photographer, podcast host, music producer

VIP Callers:
Michael Stiggle, owner, Timberwolves Restaurant

Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
