Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

The science and wonder of fireflies and how to protect them

By Cindy Han
Published June 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Dense aggregation of fireflies leave glowing trails in a dark forest.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
/
AP
In this July 21, 2016 photo, fireflies light up a section of the forest inside Piedra Canteada, near Nanacamilpa, Tlaxcala state, Mexico. The fireflies appear in numbers between 8:30 and 9:30p.m. each night during the two-month season. At times, hundreds of the bioluminescent beetles will synchronize their lights, blinking on and off in perfect rhythm. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

It’s the magical time of year when fireflies light up the night in Maine. Did you know there are some 2,000 different species of fireflies? We learn about these native beetles, also known as lightning bugs, and their many interesting and unique traits—as well as how they inspire wonder and a love of nature.

Panelists:

Don Salvatore, retired science educator, Museum of Science in Boston; started Firefly Watch community science project

Deborah Perkins, wildlife ecologist, educator; owner First Light Wildlife Habitats

Maine Calling
Cindy Han
