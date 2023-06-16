The science and wonder of fireflies and how to protect them

It’s the magical time of year when fireflies light up the night in Maine. Did you know there are some 2,000 different species of fireflies? We learn about these native beetles, also known as lightning bugs, and their many interesting and unique traits—as well as how they inspire wonder and a love of nature.

Panelists:

Don Salvatore, retired science educator, Museum of Science in Boston; started Firefly Watch community science project

Deborah Perkins, wildlife ecologist, educator; owner First Light Wildlife Habitats