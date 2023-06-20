LGBTQ+ Community: Current Climate
Celebration of Pride Month has led to backlash nationwide, with protests over certain Pride-themed products and other LGBTQ+ issues. We find out what the current climate is for the LGBTQ+ community in Maine, given the movement to ban books, performances, programs and teaching about same-sex relationships or queer themes.
Panelists:
Gia Drew, Executive Director, EqualityMaine
Katie Lutts, Associate Director, OUT Maine
VIP Caller:
Christine Simmonds, Managing Editor, The Courier-Gazette newspaper