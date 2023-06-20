© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
LGBTQ+ Community: Current Climate

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published June 20, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT
Progress flag in the wind, blue sky in the background

Celebration of Pride Month has led to backlash nationwide, with protests over certain Pride-themed products and other LGBTQ+ issues. We find out what the current climate is for the LGBTQ+ community in Maine, given the movement to ban books, performances, programs and teaching about same-sex relationships or queer themes.

Panelists:

Gia Drew, Executive Director, EqualityMaine

Katie Lutts, Associate Director, OUT Maine

VIP Caller:

Christine Simmonds, Managing Editor, The Courier-Gazette newspaper

Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
