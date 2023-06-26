© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Ecologist and author discusses how to interpret and observe the natural world

By Jennifer Rooks,
Slade Moore, Jonathan P. Smith
Published June 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Salamander eggs seen under reflection of a hand on the surface of a vernal pool
Noah Charney Photo
/

What can we learn when look a little more closely at the natural world around us? UMaine Noah Charney helps us investigate trees, rocks, grasses and more with takes us on a series of interactive field walks through ten New England ecosystems. We’ll learn how to see the world through the eyes of a trained naturalist.

Panelist:
Noah Charney, assistant professor of conservation biology ,Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Conservation Biology, University of Maine, Orono; author of These Trees Tell a Story: The Art of Reading Landscapes

VIP Caller:
Susannah B. Lerman, research ecologist, USDA Forest Service , Northern Research Station; professor of Urban Forests, Human Health, and Environmental Quality, University of Massachusetts

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Slade Moore
Jonathan P. Smith
