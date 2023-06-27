Tips for Water Safety this Season
With warm weather finally here, many will head out for some relaxation on or in the water. We’ll get tips on staying safe whether on a boat, paddling, or going for a swim in the ocean, lakes or pool.
Panelists:
Lt. Jason Luce, Boating Law Administrator for the State of Maine; he served as District Warden for Sebago Lake District for many years
Jeff Wren, longtime swim coach, formerly with University of Maine, now with Husson University; involved with paddle sports
Resources:
Recreational Boating Safety | Department of Marine Resources (maine.gov)
Boating: Fishing & Boating: Maine Dept of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife