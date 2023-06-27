© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling

Tips for Water Safety this Season

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published June 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Kayakers and their multicolored craft, plus swimmers, enter the water for the Peak's to Portland 2.4-mile swim
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
With warm weather finally here, many will head out for some relaxation on or in the water. We’ll get tips on staying safe whether on a boat, paddling, or going for a swim in the ocean, lakes or pool.

Panelists:

Lt. Jason Luce, Boating Law Administrator for the State of Maine; he served as District Warden for Sebago Lake District for many years

Jeff Wren, longtime swim coach, formerly with University of Maine, now with Husson University; involved with paddle sports

Resources:

Recreational Boating Safety | Department of Marine Resources (maine.gov)

Boating: Fishing & Boating: Maine Dept of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

Water Safety | American Red Cross

Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
